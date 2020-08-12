1/
James S. Curry Jr.
James S. Curry, Jr.
June 10, 1954 - August 7, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
James S. Curry Jr., 66 of Livingston Manor, NY, passed away on August 7, 2020.
James, or as we fondly called him, Jimmy, was born in Liberty, NY, on June 10, 1954 to the late James S. Curry, Sr. and Jean Swarthout Curry. He was raised in Livingston Manor and graduated from Livingston Manor High School in 1972. After graduation, he volunteered in the United States Air Force for four years as a military policeman. He continued as a law enforcement officer with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department and the Monticello, NY Police Department, rising to the rank of detective. He left law enforcement to work with his father, James Curry, Sr., in the KB Curry Insurance agency. After he sold the business, he returned to law enforcement as a dispatcher of the Monticello Police Department from 2005 until retiring in 2013. In retirement, he spent his time between Livingston Manor and Florida.
He was predeceased by his father, James S. Curry, Sr., and his mother, Jean Swarthout Curry, as well as his stepson, Michael Brennan, Jr.
Jimmy is survived by his sister, Jere' Myette Dye (Jim) and her children, Thomas A. Myette (Kendall) and their son, Robby, and Jamie Myette Dalrymple (Griffin) and their children, Haven, Paityn, Griffin James and Braden, all of Tampa, FL. Jimmy is also survived by his sister, Schatzie Lanza (Rich) and their children, Anthony Lanza (Alescia) and their children, Sean Lanza (fiancé Carol), and Dominick Lanza (Jen), all of Connecticut. Jimmy is also survived by his stepdaughter, Julie Brennan, and his grandchildren, Steven, Kloie and Karell of Livingston Manor, NY. Surviving Jimmy is a long-time dear friend, Pat Pellman of Myrtle Beach, SC.
Jimmy was loved and respected by so many. No one was a stranger to Jimmy Curry. He was sweet, kind, generous, smart, chatty, non-judgmental and funny. He touched many people and is a true gift from God. A piece of Jimmy will live on forever because he has inspired others to be kinder, more genuine, compassionate people throughout his entire life.
His entire family is heartbroken but is very grateful that his passing was peaceful.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monticello Police Department or the Livingston Manor Fire Department.
A celebration of life will follow in a few weeks due to difficulties as a result of COVID restrictions.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
