1/
James Samuel Rose III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Samuel Rose, III
June 3, 1968 - October 6, 2020
Wesley Chapel, FL formerly of Ellenville, NY
James Samuel Rose, III, of Wesley Chapel, FL formerly of Ellenville, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 52.
He was the son of James S. Rose, II and Clarine Schwab, born on June 3, 1968 in Ellenville, NY.
James loved being in nature and the outdoors, so much so he turned it into a profession, working as a landscaper specifically in tree service. He was known to be a social butterfly, he loved to tell stories and just talking with anyone who would like to engage in a good conversation. In his free time he loved to watch football and NASCAR. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Clarine (Schwab) Peak; children, Timothy "Tim", Kaitlyn Marie, Samantha Nicole and Brandy Mae Rose; grandchildren, Izabella and Owen; as well as brothers, Ernest and Brian Rose. He is predeceased by his father James S. Rose, II.
A visitation will be held from 12 to 2pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved