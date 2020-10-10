James Samuel Rose, III
June 3, 1968 - October 6, 2020
Wesley Chapel, FL formerly of Ellenville, NY
James Samuel Rose, III, of Wesley Chapel, FL formerly of Ellenville, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was 52.
He was the son of James S. Rose, II and Clarine Schwab, born on June 3, 1968 in Ellenville, NY.
James loved being in nature and the outdoors, so much so he turned it into a profession, working as a landscaper specifically in tree service. He was known to be a social butterfly, he loved to tell stories and just talking with anyone who would like to engage in a good conversation. In his free time he loved to watch football and NASCAR. He was a loving son, father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Clarine (Schwab) Peak; children, Timothy "Tim", Kaitlyn Marie, Samantha Nicole and Brandy Mae Rose; grandchildren, Izabella and Owen; as well as brothers, Ernest and Brian Rose. He is predeceased by his father James S. Rose, II.
A visitation will be held from 12 to 2pm on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com