James T. Barbuti, Sr.

June 13, 1943 - May 20, 2020

Ocala, FL - Formerly of Sullivan & Orange Cos., NY

James Thomas Barbuti, Sr., 76 of Ocala, FL passed away on Wed., May 20, 2020 at Hospice of Marion County in Ocala, FL due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was born on June 13, 1943 in Liberty, NY, the first-born son of Charles and Muriel Hansen Barbuti.

He graduated from Liberty Central High School in 1961 where he was very active in band, orchestra, dance band and the drama club; having important roles in both his junior and senior plays. His first love was his green 1949 Dodge.

Jim married his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Kuttner, formerly of Livingston Manor, NY, on April 25, 1964. Jim and his family resided for many years in Howells, NY. He was a very successful sales representative and financial planner, first for Prudential Insurance and then for Metropolitan Insurance. Their family grew with two sons and a daughter, along with numerous foster children passing through their home.

They moved to Deland, FL in the mid 1980s, where Jim was a very active antique car collector, specializing in the infamous Corvair. For many years, he was a member and officer in the Central Florida Corvair Club.

After many years of being a widower, Jim found new love and happiness when he met and married Barbara Stearns Kingsbury of Ocala, FL.

Jim is survived by his wife Barbara; two sons, James, Jr. and his wife Amy, Frank and his wife Jeanette, and daughter, Patricia Kidd and her partner, Jason Greenspan; brothers: Thomas Barbuti and his wife Marguerite and family, and Charles Barbuti and his wife Terri, and family. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Kyle Barbuti and his wife Valerie, Brett Barbuti, Kelcie Lord and her husband, Travis and Marissa Barbuti and her partner, Tyler Mark Andreasson, and Rachel Kidd and two great-grandchildren. Additionally, Jim is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to Jim's natural family, he is also survived by his wife Barbara's loving and devoted children who helped care for him during his illness; Deborah Combs, Richard Kingsbury, Robert and Lucy Kingsbury, and Don and Traci Kingsbury.

Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Jim's family and friends, a memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474 would be appreciated.



