James T. Cunningham
August 26, 1936 - June 30, 2019
Monroe, NY
James T. Cunningham passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home in Monroe, NY. His wife Catherine, his children and his grandchildren were at his side. Son of the late James and Frances Ahern Cunningham, he was born August 26, 1936 in Montgomery, NY.
James graduated from Montgomery High School in 1956. While in high school he was a four-year member of numerous sports teams, but especially relished his time on the basketball court and the baseball field. After high school, James joined the Army, where he was briefly stationed in Korea. Upon his return from the Army, he began working at Central Hudson in Newburgh, NY, where he worked for 35 years. He ended his career there as a Line Foreman.
James was an active member of the community and belonged to several organizations. He was a volunteer fireman in Montgomery for 25 years. He belonged to the IBEW Local #320 in Poughkeepsie, NY, and belonged to Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY.
James' family would like to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for their tireless efforts in his care. They would like to especially recognize his nurse Jessica, his physical therapist Krisel, and his caregivers: Julie, Jennifer, Vanessa, and Yvette.
Survivors include his wife of forty-one years, Catherine Cunningham of Monroe, NY; his two sons, Hugh F. Byrne and his wife, Marie of Craigsville, NY, and Kevin M. Byrne of Monroe, NY; his two daughters, Catherine T. Seavey and her husband, Philip of Litchfield, NH, and Ann M. Romano of Los Gatos, CA; his brother-in-law, Steve Jones; his cousin, Marion Wild of Montgomery, NY; and his eight grandchildren: Michael, Amanda, Kellie, Brian, Matt, Hugh Jr., Chris, and Nicole; his three-great grandchildren: Emerson, Emilia, and Henry. James also leaves behind his close friends: Claire, Vi, and Danny. He is predeceased by his son, Michael S. Byrne and his sister, Margaret Lawrence.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road in Monroe, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 6 to July 7, 2019