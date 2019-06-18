|
James T. Paul
February 6, 1949 - June 15, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
James T. Paul, formerly of Bloomingburg, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, after a yearlong battle with cancer on June 15, 2019.
Survived by his wife, Bernadette Paul; his children, Kerry Appleton (Randall), Thomas Paul, Erin Turner (Jeffrey), Caitlin Paul (William Zwart); his grandchildren Ava, Rory, Stella, Clayton, Mayzie, Jack and Landon.
Born in Passaic, NJ on February 6, 1949. He was raised in River Edge, where he met and married Bernadette (Heck) in 1973. They moved their family to Bloomingburg in 1985, where they lived until 2016 before retiring in Toms River, NJ.
He was a proud member of the River Edge fire department and was the fire chief in 1981. When they move to New York he worked in heating and cooling, later he would work at Home Depot. He spent a lot of time watching his kids play sports at Pine Bush. He coached youth football in Pine Bush, little league in Mamakating and he was Cub Scout leader for many years. Jim loved to hunt, fish, cook and tinker in his workshop. Jim was a family man. Nothing made him happier than when his family was all under one roof. That was how we spent our last Christmas with him, all together.
There will be a private memorial. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Disable Veterans at www.dav.org or the Firefighters Support Foundation at www.ffsupport.org. Also, please visit the obituary section of www.oceancountycremationservice.com
