James T. "Jimmy" Tucci
1970 - 2020
James "Jimmy" T. Tucci
June 22, 1970 - May 6, 2020
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
James T. Tucci of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2020 at home. He was 49 years old.
The son of Anthony J. Tucci, Jr. and Lynda A. (Lynch) Tucci of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY, Jimmy was born on June 22, 1970 in Peekskill, NY.
After graduating from Cornwall High School, class of 1989, Jimmy earned his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Orange County Community College and went on to have a successful career as a Nuclear Security Officer at Entergy Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, NY.
Jimmy enjoyed all forms of exercise and body building and was committed to having a healthy body. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle and will be missed beyond words.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by his siblings: Anthony J. Tucci, III and his wife, Lisa of Londonderry, NH and Laura L. Tucci of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY; his nephews: Anthony J. Tucci, IV and his wife, Emily, Michael and Dominic Tucci; his grandniece and grandnephew: Anthony J. Tucci, V and Gianna Tucci; his aunts: Mary Manna, Ann Marie Borda and Linda Jane McCloskey; his uncle: James Lynch and his wife Lisa; and many cousins and friends.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), memorial services for Jimmy will be held at a later date. Please refer back to this website, www.Quigleybros.com, for further information. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Entombment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Jimmy's name may be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY 12520.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
What a great good hearted honest man. I remember many workouts and talks about fitness and life. He was always so positive with a constant smile that could brighten anyones day. Hes one of those guys when you say what a nice guy was 100% accurate. I will miss you brother.
John
Friend
May 9, 2020
Tucci you where such a good guy always happy with a smile on your face. You will be missed. Rest in peace bro.
Paco
Friend
