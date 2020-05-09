James "Jimmy" T. Tucci
June 22, 1970 - May 6, 2020
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
James T. Tucci of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on May 6, 2020 at home. He was 49 years old.
The son of Anthony J. Tucci, Jr. and Lynda A. (Lynch) Tucci of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY, Jimmy was born on June 22, 1970 in Peekskill, NY.
After graduating from Cornwall High School, class of 1989, Jimmy earned his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Orange County Community College and went on to have a successful career as a Nuclear Security Officer at Entergy Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan, NY.
Jimmy enjoyed all forms of exercise and body building and was committed to having a healthy body. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle and will be missed beyond words.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by his siblings: Anthony J. Tucci, III and his wife, Lisa of Londonderry, NH and Laura L. Tucci of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY; his nephews: Anthony J. Tucci, IV and his wife, Emily, Michael and Dominic Tucci; his grandniece and grandnephew: Anthony J. Tucci, V and Gianna Tucci; his aunts: Mary Manna, Ann Marie Borda and Linda Jane McCloskey; his uncle: James Lynch and his wife Lisa; and many cousins and friends.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), memorial services for Jimmy will be held at a later date. Please refer back to this website, www.Quigleybros.com, for further information. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Entombment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Jimmy's name may be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY 12520.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 9 to May 11, 2020.