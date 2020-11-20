James T. Varian
May 10, 1939 - November 14, 2020
Highland Mills, NY
Jim, loving husband, father, PopPop, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10:13 p.m., at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim fought his cancer, like he did with everything in life, with all his strength to beat the odds and create many memories with his beloved family and to celebrate his 56th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Eleanor.
Jim was the third of four sons of the late Mary Smith Varian and William Francis Varian. He was born on May 10, 1939 in the Bronx, NY.
Jim was very involved in his community and was a member of multiple organizations throughout his life, such as the Orange County Shields (former Chaplain); Orange County Fraternal Order of Police; Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Joseph D. Duelk Jr., Division One. He was a former member of the Woodbury Ambulance Corp, Woodbury Community Association and Highland Mills Fire Company. Jim was a member and former President of the Monroe Country Club; an avid golfer and shared his love of the sport with his wife, children, grandchildren and many friends. He achieved four holes in one in his years of playing golf.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Eleanor; his children: James T. Varian, Jr. and his wife, Kathryn of Hopewell Junction, NY; his daughters: Donna Waaland and her husband, Jeff of Washingtonville and Kelly Dillon and her husband, Jimmy of Blooming Grove. Jim is also survived by his brother, Tim and his wife, Betty of Oceanside, NY; his beloved nieces and nephews and his pride and joy - his eight grandchildren: Brandon, Blake, James III, Ryan, Keira, Brogan, Jonathan and Shannan.
Jim's family will be forever grateful to Dr. Robert Dinsmore, Oncologist and his staff: Heather, Liz, Kerri, MaryBeth, Raquel and James of Crystal Run Healthcare for the care and kindness they provided to us all. It was heartwarming and comforting.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m., on Thursday, December 3 at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY, followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main Street, Harriman, NY. Due to ongoing renovations in the church, Mass will be held in the St. Patrick's gymnasium. Due to COVID, there will be limited seating; social distancing rules must be adhered to and face masks will be required.
Memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 www.hospiceoforange.com
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com