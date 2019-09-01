|
|
James W. Engelhardt
April 6, 1921 - August 26, 2019
Texas - Formerly of Livingston Manor, NY
James W. Engelhardt of Texas, formerly of Livingston Manor, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 98. He was born on April 6, 1921 in the Bronx.
He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. For many years he managed a medical office building in Manhattan, NY. Upon his retirement he settled into his summer home, a cabin, in Swiss Forest where he spent the next 50 years. He was a true handyman and loved carpentry. On his free time he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Frances Koffler and Louise Fredericks; his granddaughters, Dawn Koffler, Dina Bonaparte, and Tracy White; eight great grandchildren and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Joan Engelhardt.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758 from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, Church Street Livingston Manor, NY 12758 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home; for further information please call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019