James W. Joyce
August 16, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
James W. Joyce, 85, transitioned peacefully from this life to his next journey on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at home with his family by his side after a long battle with Alzheimer's. His loving wife of 51 years, Ethel Joyce, was by his side holding his hand.
An Operating Engineer since 1963, retired in 1989, he showed great love for that career and always shared his experiences with us kids. He continued in construction, his next favorite job. He lovingly, strongly built home for his five children, rebuilding it from a cottage to what was a large enough home for everyone to enjoy with everything we needed. A loving but strict dad, he made all our lives happy and made us strong.
Survivors include his wife, Ethel Joyce, at home; daughter, Brenda Edwards with her companion, Kevin Hayes, daughter, Ann Decker, son, James LaBombard with his companion, Kelly Campbell, daughter, Lisa Joyce Vesely with her husband, Peter Vesely, son, Edmond Joyce with his companion, Nicole Riglioni, He was predeceased by two sisters and one brother.
His service is scheduled for the hours of 4 thru 8 p.m., Monday, August 19th at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY 10992.
In lieu of flowers, it would be a wonderful, caring gesture to donate to the - www.alz.org/get-involved-now
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019