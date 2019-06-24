Home

White & Venuto Funeral Home
188 N Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
James W. Nelson

James W. Nelson Obituary
James W. Nelson
April 5, 1937 - June 20, 2019
Newburgh, NY
James W. Nelson, a lifelong Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was 82.
Son of the late Charles I. and Elsie E. (Ralph) Nelson, he was born in Newburgh on April 5, 1937.
"Jim" was a retired lineman for NY Telephone Company, Newburgh. A 1955 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, he proudly served his country in the US National Guard from 1960 to 1964. Jim was a larger than life personality who always put the needs of others before himself. He was a member of the New Windsor Optimist Club and the New Windsor Republican Committee. He currently served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Moulton Memorial Baptist Church, a position he held in high regard. One of his favorites was to head up the kitchen crew for the Annual Spaghetti Dinner at the church, where he was proudly known for his apple pie.
Survivors include his son, Jonathan W. (Diana) Nelson of Newburgh and their children, Timothy (Nicole Norton) Nelson and Jonathan (Amanda) Nelson, II. Jim leaves behind his life companion of 37 years, Donna V. Mullins and her children, Timothy (Tomoko) Mullins and their daughter, Ayumi and Todd (Cristina) Mullins and their children, Tatianna (Matt) Sutton, Justine, Todd Jr., and Esvetlana. Great grandchildren, Summer, Mackenzie, Aubrie, Peyton Nelson and Apollonia Sutton. Also surviving is a brother, Charles R. Nelson of New York, NY.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
A Memorial Service to honor Jim's life will take place at the Moulton Memorial Baptist Church, 54 Old Little Britain Rd., Newburgh on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon. The Reverend Dr. Fontella Irons will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Deacon's Fund at the Moulton Memorial Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019
