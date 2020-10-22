James "Jimmy" Wares, Jr.
February 13, 1960 - October 19, 2020
Lenoir, NC
James "Jimmy" Wares, Jr., 60, of Lenoir, NC passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY on February 13, 1960, he was the son of the late James Wares, Sr. and Joan Dickson Wares. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Morganton, NC.
Jimmy enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1978 and served three years of active duty. He then transferred to the Army Reserves, 854th Engineers in Bullville, NY. In 1988 he again transferred, this time to the Air National Guard, 105th APS at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, NY. In 2001 he honorably retired from all military service.
Jimmy worked at various places including Wakefern Food Corporation, Remee Products, and Grand Union (S&G) Warehouse. In 2005 he and his family moved to the Cajah's Mountain area of North Carolina where he took a job at IFH (PFG) in Hickory, NC. In 2015, Jimmy was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Despite the pain, he never took off work and continued to work up until two months prior to his death.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Lillian Herrera Wares; five children: Rachel (Michael Johnson), Caroline (Derek Seyerle), Jacquelyn, Jared, and Alexis; granddaughters, Bristol and Sienna; sisters: Doreen (Craig Whitbeck), Christine (Ronnie Eurich), Jeanmarie (Louie Lord), and Joann (David Nestor); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wares will be available for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Sossoman Funeral Home in Morganton. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. The graveside service will be held at 4:45 p.m., Saturday at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Pinewood Road in Granite Falls, NC with military honors provided by the NC National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com