James William Curcuruto
July 8, 1975 - March 31, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
James William Curcuruto, born in Manhasset, New York, on July 8th, 1975, went Home on March 31st, 2019. He was 43 years old.
James was the beloved son of Patricia and Robert DeMono of Port Jervis; much-loved brother of Kara Raap of Sparrowbush, Kalyn (and Matthew) Ruscher of Port Jervis, Lauren DeMono of Port Jervis, Robert DeMono of Warwick, and Joseph DeMono of Port Jervis. He is further survived by his Aunt Lynda (and Richard) Onofry of Port Jervis; Uncle Ralph and Aunt Joyce DeMono of Bloomfield, New Jersey; nephews, Noah Knesel and Griffin Raap of Sparrowbush; nieces, Bella and Sophie Raap of Sparrowbush, and Saige Ruscher of Port Jervis; cousins, Michael DeMono of Bloomfield, New Jersey, Alycia (and Scott) Spatola of Byram, New Jersey, Craig (and Courtney) Onofry of Montague, New Jersey, Scott (and Christina) Onofry of Maybrook, and Megan (and Katie) Mercer of Statesboro, Georgia; and lifelong friends, Brian and Gary Moore, and Rob Shaffer. He was also a wonderful pet parent to Toby Mac and Suzie Q. James was predeceased by his grandmother, Christina Canzio, and grandparents, Ralph and Frances DeMono. His biological father is James R. Curcuruto of Newtown, Connecticut.
James was a proud veteran of the United States Army, wherein he served as a medical specialist and achieved the rank of sergeant.
Never did a gentler, kinder soul grace this earth.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, April 3, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Man St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home with Rev. Jose Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019