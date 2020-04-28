|
|
James William Morrison
April 25, 2020
Durham, NC
James William Morrison, 80, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Durham, NC.
James was a Navy veteran who received his undergraduate degree from East Carolina University and graduate degree in public administration from UNC-G. He retired in 2001 from a 30 year career in Planning and Development in High Point and Guilford County, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas and Agnes Morrison, and nephew, Michael T. Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Mary Morrison of Cary, NC; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Christopher Corn of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Abby and Elias Corn; sister, Catherine Ripley of Middletown, NY; brother, Mike Morrison of Middletown, NY; nieces, Susan Rivera, Christine Knibbs, Patti Johnston of New York; and nephews, Jim Morrison of Massachusetts and Bob Ripley of North Carolina.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Wake Memorial Park, Cary, NC.
Condolences may be made at www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020