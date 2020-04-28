Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Resources
More Obituaries for James Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William Morrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James William Morrison Obituary
James William Morrison
April 25, 2020
Durham, NC
James William Morrison, 80, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Durham, NC.
James was a Navy veteran who received his undergraduate degree from East Carolina University and graduate degree in public administration from UNC-G. He retired in 2001 from a 30 year career in Planning and Development in High Point and Guilford County, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas and Agnes Morrison, and nephew, Michael T. Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Mary Morrison of Cary, NC; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Christopher Corn of Cary, NC; grandchildren, Abby and Elias Corn; sister, Catherine Ripley of Middletown, NY; brother, Mike Morrison of Middletown, NY; nieces, Susan Rivera, Christine Knibbs, Patti Johnston of New York; and nephews, Jim Morrison of Massachusetts and Bob Ripley of North Carolina.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Wake Memorial Park, Cary, NC.
Condolences may be made at www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -