James "Jim" Williams, Jr.
November 12, 1938 - September 7, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
James "Jim" Williams, Jr. age 80 of Sparrowbush, NY passed away September 7, 2019 at the Bronx, New York. Jim was born on November 12, 1938 in Newton, New Jersey the son of James J. Williams, Sr. and Teresa D'Annibale Williams.
He retired as a construction worker with the Laborers Union in Jersey City, New Jersey. Jim married Jeanne Malzahn who survives at home. He is also survived b y his two sons, James Williams, III and his wife, Tina of Newton and Michael Towle of Franklin, New Jersey, his three daughters: Tami Westra and Debbie Nannery and her husband, Bill all of Newton, Michelle Towle of Sparrowbush, his beloved nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his three brothers, David, Robert and Thomas Williams, his sister, Mary, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vince and Sally Malzahn of Sparrowbush, NY, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was pre-deceased by his sister, Ann Williams and his beloved pet grand dog "Mick".
Jim was an avid race car fan and enjoyed attending and working on the cars at the Orange County Speedway in Middletown, NY. He is furthered survived by his extended family of friends at the Speedway, he will be greatly missed.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to St. Jude Children's Tribute Program, PO Box 1000 Dept. 42, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019