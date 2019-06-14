|
|
Jamirah A'licia T. Whitsett
September 8, 2003 - June 10, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Jamirah A'licia T. Whitsett passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at home in Highland Falls, NY. Jamirah, daughter of Le'Shaun (Coggins) Whitsett and Azaveran Whitsett was born September 8, 2003 at Keller Army Hospital, West Point, NY.
Jamirah was a 10th grade Student at James I. O'Neill High School and a member of the high school chorus, she was also a member of the Pentecostal Assembly Church in Waterbury, CT.
Jamirah is survived by her mother, Le'Shaun (Coggins) Whitsett of Highland Falls, NY; her father, Azaveran Whitsett of Greensboro, NC; her twin sisters, Jay'la T. Nicole Whitsett and Jada T. Rene' Whitsett and three younger sisters: Jurnee Mone' T. Whitsett, Jurzee Ma'laysia T. Whitsett and Janaya A'liyah T. Whitsett, all of Highland Falls; her paternal grandmother, Camille Whitsett of Greensboro, NC; her maternal grandparents, Lonnie and Lois Coggins of Highland Falls, NY; her maternal great-grandmother, Pastor Daisy Zimmerman of Waterbury, CT and her only but very special aunt, Lexandria (Coggins) Sauray of Brooklyn, NY.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at St. Mark's Baptist Church, 213 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928. A Funeral Service will follow at the church at 3 p.m. officiated by her grandfather, District Elder Lonnie Coggins. Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Town of Highlands, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Epilepsy Foundation, One Blue Hill Plaza Box 1745 Pearl River, NY 10965.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 15, 2019