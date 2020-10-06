1/1
Jan D. McDonald
1934 - 2020
Jan D. McDonald
July 10, 1934 - October 3, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Jan D. McDonald, 86 years old, of New Windsor, NY passed away Saturday, October 3rd at Putnam Hospital in Carmel, NY. Jan was born in Coshocton, Ohio where he spent his childhood.
Upon completing high school, Jan enlisted in the U.S. Army and while stationed at West Point, he met his future wife, Lorraine Dueben of Newburgh, NY. They were married in October of 1954 in Newburgh where they started a family and have since resided.
Jan had a strong work ethic and typically held two jobs to provide for his family while Lorraine worked equally as hard to create a loving home. His career included positions at notable companies such as Sears, Ford Motor Co., and IBM. He also ran his own business for several years. Jan retired at the age of 70.
Jan was a man of faith and family. He adored his wife, Lorraine, and loved family gatherings and the holidays. He was often the ringmaster at parties and was the first to break out a deck of cards or set up the lawn for a game of bocce. His enthusiasm was contagious. He made fast friends with anyone he met and would always have a new riddle or joke to share. His love of life was equaled by his generosity.
Jan and Lorraine often opened their home to relatives and friends in times of need. He was a devote parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, where Jan and Lorraine were married, where his sons were altar servers, and where he sponsored two of his grandchildren through the RCIA program.
Jan is survived by his wife, Lorraine McDonald; his four sons: Jan McDonald Jr and his wife, Richard F. McDonald and his wife Susan, Ron J. McDonald and his wife Linda, James E. McDonald and his wife Caroline; his daughter-in-law Ann McDonald; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; his brother, Joseph McDonald and his wife Maryanne; sister Jude Citterberg and her husband Ron; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jan was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Leone McDonald; his infant daughter Linda McDonald; and his brothers James McDonald and Jerry McDonald.
The family will hold a private service at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh, NY with a mass at Sacred Heart Church, also in Newburgh, to follow on October 7, 2020. Jan will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, NY or to the Alzheimer's Association in his name.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
