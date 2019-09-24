|
|
Jane A. Husson
March 26, 1936 - September 22, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Jane A. Husson, age 83 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away September 22, 2019 in Milford, PA. She was born on March 26, 1936 in Old Bridge, New Jersey, the daughter of Douglas and Emma Whitlock Gamo.
Jane retired as an assistant manager for K-Mart in Westfall Township after many years of dedicated service. After her retirement, Jane enjoyed working at the Eddy Farm Hotel in Sparrowbush. In her early years, she also helped her mother, Emma, manage Gamo's Store in Sparrowbush for over 30 years.
She was an active member of the Sparrowbush United Methodist Church and a member of the C&M Builders of the Church. She volunteered her time to work at the gift shop at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis. She was an avid bowler and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Jane married Howard H. Husson on September 22, 1956 whom she joined in heaven on what would have been their 63rd wedding anniversary.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Little of Milford, PA; her son, Michael Husson and his wife, Mary of Sparrowbush; her beloved grandchildren, Dr. Sara Little, John Little, III, Justin Little and Jordan Little, Ashley, Amber, Alison and Amanda Husson; two great grandchildren, Colin O'Connor and Jasper Michael Salvatore; her son-in-law, Michael Bamrick of Buffalo, NY; several nieces and nephews. Jane was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Howard; her son, George Husson; two brothers, Douglas and Roger Gamo; and her son-in-law, John Little, Jr.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 26 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 27 at the Sparrowbush United Methodist Church, Sparrowbush, NY. Rev. Amy Garrett will officiate. Interment will follow at Quarry Hill Cemetery, Rio, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name to the Stained Glass Restoration Fund, Sparrowbush United Methodist Church, 39 Main St., Sparrowbush, NY 12780.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019