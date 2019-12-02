|
Jane A. Sager
July 10, 1935 - November 18, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Jane A. Sager, daughter of the late Ellsworth and Marguerite (McCarroll) Wilson was born July 10, 1935 in Beacon, NY. A resident of the Town Newburgh she departed peacefully at her Florida winter home on Monday, November 18, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William Sager who she married in April of 1958 and they were blessed with four children.
Jane grew up on Carson Avenue and loved to share her fond memories of Newburgh. She attended Saint Patrick's School, Newburgh Free Academy, was a past member of the Town of Newburgh Ambulance Corp. and volunteered at Gardnertown Elementary School. Her love for politics led her to join the Town of Newburgh Republican Committee where she went on to serve as a Town of Newburgh Councilperson and Supervisor for the Town of Newburgh.
Jane's family always came first. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, especially in the summer, teaching them how to swim, play cards, draw and have an overall enjoyment of life. She was especially grateful for the time spent with her great grandchildren.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished through the lives of her family. In addition to her husband, William Sager, Sr., survivors include her children, Marjorie (Robert) Weidkam, Rachel Countryman, William (Lisa) Sager, Jr., Jane Sager (Frank Froehlich); grandchildren, Rachel Williams, Gregory Weidkam, Amanda Alberti, Richard Countryman, Danielle Hultz, Christopher Countryman, Lindley Countryman, Matthew Sager, Madison Sager, William Sager, Kimberley Martin, Frankie Froehlich; eleven great grandchildren; her siblings, Mary (Robert) Stern, Richard (Debbie) Wilson; sister in laws, Marlee Wilson and Judy Wilson; brother and sister in law Steve and Bernadette Sager; as well as a large extended family.
Jane is at peace and reunited with loving family who predeceased her. In addition to her parents; siblings, Joan Rafferty, Jeanne Clark, Marguerite Harris, William and Robert Wilson; brother in laws Joseph Rafferty, Leo Clark, David Sager and sister in law Betty Ann Sager.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019