Jane Ann Garvey
May 13, 1938 - November 24, 2020
Huguenot, NY
Mrs. Jane Ann Garvey of Huguenot, NY and a longtime resident of the area passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Because of the help of Hospice and the prayers of family, friends and even strangers Jane was able to be in her Huguenot home with her family. She was 82.
She was born May 13, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late James Joseph Boyle and the late Ethel Veronica Corrar Boyle.
Jane was married for 37 years to James F. Garvey retired Orange County Sheriff until his passing on January 23, 1995.
Jane worked for many years at Mercy Community Hospital in Port Jervis in the Medical Records Department. More recently she held the position of Tax Collector for the Town of Deerpark. She loved her work because of all the beautiful people she met.
She was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis. She was also a Committeewoman for the Orange County Conservative Party.
A family statement read: Jane was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. Jane, comically referred to herself as "Plain Jane" and she was anything but plain. She was the most beautiful person inside and out, who loved her family. She was proudest of her grandsons and the genuine friendship they shared. She enjoyed going to the casino with her grandsons. Jane liked her chocolate candy and her scratch off tickets and playing LCR. For the few years Jane was retired she was able to spend her winters with her sister Bunnie DiMeglio in Florida.
Surviving are son: James Garvey of Selden, NY; daughter: Kristine Garvey-Pabon and her husband, JoseAnchorage, AK; daughter: Karen Garvey-Crown and her husband, Ricky of Huguenot, NY; grandsons: Richard Crown & Timothy Crown; grandsons: Joseph Pabon & Anthony Pabon; brother-in-law: Robert Ahern; Also several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister: Ethel DiMeglio and her husband, Pasquale; her brother-in-law: John Garvey and his wife, Rose; her brother-in-law: Frederick Garvey; and her sister-in-law: Elizabeth Ahern.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and social distancing.
Burial will be at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com