Jane C. Fischer
December 10, 1928 - October 8, 2020
Middletown, NY
Jane C. Fischer of Middletown, NY, 92, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home.
Jane was born December 10, 1928 in Wilkes Barre, PA, the daughter of Maurice and Jane Millicent (Morgan) Roadknight. She was predeceased by her husband and best friend, William Walter Fischer. Jane raised four girls that were the light of her life, and she was so proud of her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. While at home, Jane loved gardening and bird watching from her porch. She loved to travel to New York City where she would take in the beautiful architecture, theater district and cuisine. She will be truly missed by her daughters, grandchildren and their families.
She is survived by her sister, Jean Campbell (Malcolm) of Wantage, NJ; daughters, Robin Hoerber (Warren), Deborah Caputo (Jon), Dawn Zawaski (Larry), Wendy Scheuer (James); her ten grandchildren: Nicolle Bernieri, Alyse Nappo, James Zawaski, Michelle Bersch, Breanne Frost, Kelli Card, Dennis Corcoran, Krissy Norton, William Scheuer, Christopher Hoerber and her seventeen great grandchildren: EllaReese, AbbaLayne, Jameson, AutumnLyric, Lillian, Greyson, Aubrey, Benjamin, Shannon, Julia, Bryn, Jake, Jayce, Braydon, Morgan and Rebekah.
Services were private.
