Jane Leenstra
October 5, 1950 - March 10, 2019
Walden, NY
Jane Leenstra of Walden, NY, departed to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Middletown, NY. She was 68. Her devotion to family and her firm belief in God supported her in her battle with cancer and ultimately gave her peace.
Jane married her best friend Bouwe on November 1, 1969. They were married for 50 years. They were blessed with a large, loving family. Jane loved to spend time with her six beloved grandchildren. She loved traveling and especially camping with her family and friends. Her smile and friendly personality lit up the room. She will be greatly missed.
The daughter of Audrey Wagner Ryan and the late Robert Ryan, she was born October 05, 1950 in Newton, New Jersey.
Jane worked as a nurse's aide for 30 years at East Coldenham Elementary School. She was a longtime member of Goshen Christian Reformed Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Bouwe Leenstra at home; sons, Rob Leenstra and Ruth of Ohio, and Steve Leenstra of Walden; daughter, Stefanie Migliore and Philip of Montgomery; six grandchildren, Reese, Jackson, Jude, Emmy, Devin, and Caleb; mother Audrey Wagner of Montgomery; sister, Joan Webb of Tennessee; aunt, Gloria Beemer of Wallkill; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586.
A funeral service will take place Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11 a.m. at Goshen Christian Reformed Church/School, 2440 State Route 17A, Goshen, NY. Pastor Sam Sutter will officiate. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Goshen Christian Reformed Church.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019