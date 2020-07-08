1/1
Jane Magill Barber
1926 - 2020
Jane Magill Barber
January 7, 1926 - July 7, 2020
Walden, NY
Jane Magill Barber, of Walden, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Montgomery Nursing Home, Montgomery, NY. The daughter of the late Sutton Ray and Florence McCarter Mount, she was born on January 7, 1926 in Akron, Ohio. She was 94 years old. She was the window of the late Clifford M. Barber.
Jane was a legal secretary for Clifford Barber, Attorney. She was also a former State President for the NYS Federation of Woman's Clubs, a former antique dealer and former employee for the Walden Federal Savings & Loan.
Survivors include her sons, Carl W. Magill III of Houston, TX, Scott R. Magill of Montgomery, NY; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard Street, Walden, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home following the visitation. Burial will be in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and face masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's memory to the Walden Women's Club or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Walden.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
