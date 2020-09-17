1/1
Jane Siscowski-Warren
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Siscowski-Warren
June 5, 1948 - September 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Jane Siscowski-Warren, 72 years old of Newburgh, NY, passed away peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by her family. Jane was born on June 5, 1948 in Newburgh, NY to her parents, John and Dorothy Siscowski.
She attended Newburgh schools and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1966. Jane worked for Career Resumes as the Senior Managing Consultant, for almost 30 years and absolutely loved her job.
Jane was married to Timothy Warren who she spent the last 25 years of her life with. Jane loved spending time with her family, who were the most important to her. She made friends at St Luke's Cornwall infusion center, where she received her blood transfusions and they became a huge part of her life and a part of her support system.
Jane was survived by her husband Tim and her daughter Jodi Whitehead and her husband Shawn and daughter Randi Quick her grandson Ross Whitehead and his wife Allison and grandson Cameron Lopez and her great granddaughter, Lily Whitehead.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 18th at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Saturday, September 19th at St. Mary's Church in Marlboro, NY. Due to the public health concerns of COVID-19, please know there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Please call daughter Randi if you have any questions at 845-905-6430. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved