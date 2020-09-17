Jane Siscowski-Warren
June 5, 1948 - September 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Jane Siscowski-Warren, 72 years old of Newburgh, NY, passed away peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by her family. Jane was born on June 5, 1948 in Newburgh, NY to her parents, John and Dorothy Siscowski.
She attended Newburgh schools and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1966. Jane worked for Career Resumes as the Senior Managing Consultant, for almost 30 years and absolutely loved her job.
Jane was married to Timothy Warren who she spent the last 25 years of her life with. Jane loved spending time with her family, who were the most important to her. She made friends at St Luke's Cornwall infusion center, where she received her blood transfusions and they became a huge part of her life and a part of her support system.
Jane was survived by her husband Tim and her daughter Jodi Whitehead and her husband Shawn and daughter Randi Quick her grandson Ross Whitehead and his wife Allison and grandson Cameron Lopez and her great granddaughter, Lily Whitehead.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 18th at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Saturday, September 19th at St. Mary's Church in Marlboro, NY. Due to the public health concerns of COVID-19, please know there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Please call daughter Randi if you have any questions at 845-905-6430. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com
or call (845) 561-8300.