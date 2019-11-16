|
|
Jane Theresa Hazlett
July 14, 1926 - November 15, 2019
Monroe, NY
Jane Theresa Hazlett passed away, comfortably sleeping in the house she loved, Friday, November 15, 2019 in Monroe, NY. She was 93 years old. Daughter of the late James P. and Alice Mary Flynn Cramsie, she was born July 14, 1926 in Hamden, Connecticut.
Jane was a homemaker. She was parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe since 1968. She was a member of Catholic Daughters Court Mary Margaret #768 in Monroe, as well as Jolly Seniors and Leisure Club.
Survivors include her sons: Arthur Hazlett, William Shawn Hazlett, and Neil Hazlett, all of Monroe, NY; her daughters: Alice Serpi of Monroe, NY, Nora Turnbull and her husband, Kevin of Warwick, NY, Mary Schmoeger and her husband, Tom of Rhode Island, Sally Gordon and her husband, Lou of Chester, NY; her brother, Gerald Cramsie of Florida; her sister-in-law Mary "Terry" Cramsie of Garnerville, NY, her eight grandchildren: Thomas, Jennifer, Joseph, Michelle, Christine, Samantha Jane, Nicholas, and Victoria, and her four great-grandchildren: Danielle, Landon Jane, Michael, and Carter, and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Cornelius T. Hazlett; her brothers: Owen Cramsie, James Cramsie, Michael "Mickey" Cramise, William John "Shawn" Cramsie and her son-in-law, Dennis Serpi.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, November 18 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Marie Fareri Children's Hospital, 100 Woods Road, Taylor Pavilion, Suite C3, Valhalla, NY 10595, or to your local Humane Society.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019