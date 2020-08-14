Janet Alice Miedema
December 18, 1935 - August 13, 2020
Middletown, NY
A loving and generous heart stopped beating and a beautiful soul went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 13, 2020. Janet Alice Miedema was born on December 18, 1935, the second of five children and only daughter to Rudolph and Alice Bush Oosting in Clifton, New Jersey. Janet was the best Mom, Aunt Janet and Granny anyone could ever have.
She graduated from Eastern Christian Academy in 1953, married Thomas 'Bud' Miedema on March 18, 1954. After their marriage, she moved to Mt. Hope, NY to the Miedema Farm where together Bud and Janet milked cows, farmed the land and raised six children. If you drove by the farm, she could be seen raking hay, unloading hay wagons or mowing the lawn.
Janet enjoyed trips with Bud and their friends, endless card games, her sewing groups and many friends. She especially loved to quilt. Janet made quilts for each grandchild and great-grand child which are treasured memories and keepsakes.
Granny loved going to the beach every summer for 25 years on Long Beach Island, NJ with her family. Her biggest joy was cooking dinner every Sunday after church for her family and whoever else tagged along, after which she played games for hours with her grandchildren, sometimes until 10 p.m. Who could forget the family gatherings every Memorial Day and Christmas.
Janet was famous for her chocolate chip cookies, her witty sense of humor, her sensible advice and constant love for the Lord and willingness to share the Good News of Jesus.
Janet was a long time member of the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, but most recently attended the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed the Wednesday night Bible Study group.
Granny is survived by her children, James (Barbara), Michael, Thomas 'Bud' (Marie), Joe (Ceann), Janet (Tom), and son-in-law, Wisner; 33 grandchildren: Jim (Nancy), Paul (Holly), Jaclyn (Nick), Susan (Tom), Jen (Brian), Kevin (Marlaina), Bob (Ashley), Jay (Karen), Dawn, Shanna (Greg), Mike (Michelle), Meagan (Pete), Sara (Mike), Cerissa (Kevin), Evan, Darren, Brendan, Gwyn, Brigitte, Charity, Hannah, Will (Becca), Faith (Ruben), Hope, Rebecca (Brian), Amanda, Katey (Jeff), Tyler, Corinne (Dan), Seth (Amanda), Kim (Evan), Justin, Krista (Dustin); 41 great-grandchildren (with four on the way).
She is also survived by her brothers, Jim (June), Ken (Anne), sisters-in-law, Wilma and Janet and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas 'Bud'; her daughter, Linda; brothers, John (Gerry), Ralph; brothers-in-law William and Everett.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation for only family will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, August 17 at Applebee McPhillips Funeral Home,Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940, followed by a public graveside service at at 12:30 p.m. at the Mt. Hope Plains Cemetery in Otisville, NY. **Live-Stream for Janet's Graveside Service will begin at appx. 12:30 p.m. on August 17 under the "Photos & Videos" Tab on the Applebee McPhillps Website on her obituary page.**
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Goshen Christian Reformed Church or the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.