Janet Dallio
January 30, 2020
East Hampton, NY
Janet Dallio of East Hampton, NY passed away on January 30, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Salvatore V. Dallio; loving mother of Bernard (Valerie) Dallio; cherished grandmother of Teresa (Aaron) Ferguson, Jason Dallio, Janine Dallio and great-grandmother to Joshua and Nicholas Ferguson. She was also a fond aunt to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, she is pre-deacesed by her siblings, Isabel (William) Paisley, Norman (Joan) Blake; and her grandson, Brian Dallio.
Janet was born to Alexander and Jean Blake in 1927. She grew up in Lodi, NJ and then became the Nursing Supervisor at Hackensack Medical Center. She loved skiing, cooking, traveling, visiting old confectionery stores, playing bridge and enjoyed a glass of wine and conversation with friends. She supported the Nature Conservatory and s. She loved Long Island and the beach.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday with a prayer service at 3 p.m. at the O'Connell-Rothwell Funeral Home, 30 Little Plains Rd., Southampton NY. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020