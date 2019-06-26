|
|
Janet Jean Zago
June 20, 1935 - April 12, 2019
Bonita Springs, FL - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Janet Jean Zago, 83 of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at North Collier Hospital. Formerly of Newburgh, NY she had been a resident of Bonita Springs for the past 15 years. Janet was born on June 20, 1935 in Newburgh, NY and was the youngest daughter of the late Michael T. and Marzia (DeRobertis) Ruggiero. She was a motor vehicle clerk at the Department of Motor Vehicles in New York for many years before retiring in the late 1990s.
Janet was an active member of the Social Singles Club at Citrus Park. She baked cookies and/or cakes every week for her family and friends and was famous for her Snickerdoodle cookies and lemon cake. She was also an avid card player who loved to teach her family how to play new games. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading.
Survivors include her loving children, Paul (Brian) Zago of Bonita Springs, FL, John (Kelly) Zago of Newburgh, NY, Jennifer (David) McArdle of Fort Myers, FL; brother, Michael (Mary Jane) Ruggiero of Pompano Beach, FL; sisters, Natalene Quick of Newburgh, NY, Angelina Truncali of Marlboro, NY; and grandchildren, Connor and Teaghan McArdle.
There will be a Mass to celebrate Janet's life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Newburgh, NY. The celebrant will be Father Giuseppe Siniscalchi.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 26 to June 28, 2019