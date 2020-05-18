Janet L. Morris
March 9, 1930 - May 16, 2020
Walden, NY
Janet L. Morris, age 90, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after 8 days of care following a mini stroke. The daughter of the late Harvey and Lillie Palen Marroon, Janet was born March 9, 1930 and was a lifetime resident of Walden, NY.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Jett Osterhoudt and her husband, Robert, and Patty McLaughlin ad her husband, Joseph; her five granddaughters, Jan-Marie Iko, Lori McLaughlin, Keri Snyder and her husband, Frank, Jessica Willis and Amythyst Morris; her sister-in-law, Faith Marroon; several cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Lane Morris and her brother, Floyd Marroon.
After high school, her first employer was Schrade Knife Company. It was there that she was able to save enough money to pursue her goal by attending Sheddons Beauty School in Newburgh to become certified and licensed in hairdressing and cosmetology. She retired from Horton Hospital in Middletown as a dietary supervisor. After retirement, she kept busy by working at Shoprite in Middletown.
Growing up, Janet spent her summers at Wanaksink Lake with her family. Her love for water never dwindled. She loved going to the beach, swimming the waves and taking her boat out on the nearby lakes and rivers to go fishing. She would spend hours in the summer in her daughters' pools. Her interests included her family, gardening, reading, swimming and boating. She touched the hearts of all that met her. Her charismatic energy, vibrancy and constant smile was contagious. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life and burial in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.