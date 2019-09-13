|
Janet M. Steeves
September 4, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Janet M. Steeves of Washingtonville died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 after 97 years of a life well lived.
Janet was the daughter of Louis and Ruby Milner of Massachusetts. She married Earle Raymond Steeves Jr. in 1944 and began a lifelong career in dairy farming and education. Family, faith, education and community were her passions.
She is survived by her son, Earle R. Steeves III and wife, Lois, her son, James Steeves and wife, Janice, her son, William, her daughter, Sharen Casazza M.D. and husband, James, and her sister, Mary Deming. She cherished her grandchildren: James Casazza, Margaret Sidor, David Casazza, Dan Steeves, Matthew Steeves, Caitlin Steeves, Elizabeth Steeves and Nally Steeves. Nine great-grandchildren filled her later years with joy and laughter and were recipients of her love and wisdom: Edylene and Everett Goodglass, Brayden, Dylan and Avery Steeves, Elizabeth Steeves, and Myles, Henry and Theodore Casazza. She is predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Earle R. Steeves Jr.; her eldest son, David Steeves and her brothers: Gordon Milner, Raymond Milner and Louis Milner Jr.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 20 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St. Washingtonville, NY. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21 at the Blooming Grove United Church of Christ, 2 Old Dominion Road, Blooming Grove, NY.
Memorial contributions in Janet's name may be sent to the Nora Cronin Presentation Academy, 69 Bay View Terrace, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the direction of David T. Ferguson Funeral Home.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019