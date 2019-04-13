|
Janet Marie Cahill
April 12, 2019
Warwick, NY
Born in 1930 to Ronald and Rowena Miller, Janet was a third generation proud Warwickian. She was working at the soda fountain of Akin's Drug Store when she met and later married, in 1952, World War II war veteran, Edward Cahill of Edenville, NY. Janet and Ed raised a loving family of three at their home that Ed built, on Galloway Heights.
Janet's life was centered on family and through the years she was active in the Warwick Methodist Church and the Girl Scouts. She had a lively and wry sense of humor that she brought to everything, including her profession as a medical office manager for two local surgeons.
Janet is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Edward and her brother, Roger. She is survived by her children: Lynn, Sharon, and Edward Cahill III and their spouses; sisters, Marilyn and Barbara, her brother, Larry; and her loving grandchildren: Russell, Kendra, Sara, Allison and Kamryn.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16th at Lazear-Smith and Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. All are invited to the memorial service at 11 a.m. the following day, Wednesday, April 17. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warwick Ambulance Corps., P.O Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019