More Obituaries for Janet McGrath-Popiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet McGrath-Popiel

Janet McGrath-Popiel Obituary
Janet McGrath-Popiel
May 1, 1929 - January 8, 2020
Walden, NY
Janet McGrath-Popiel of Walden, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Montgomery Nursing Home, Montgomery, NY.
The daughter of the late Donald S. and Mary Burnett Cagney, she was born on May 1, 1929 in Newburgh, NY. She was 90 years old, and was the widow of the late William A. McGrath and Edward A. Popiel.
Janet was a longtime employee of the Walden Day Care Center, past president of the Walden Senior citizens and member of the Circleville Drum & Bugle Corps.
Survivors are her sons: Bryan D. McGrath and his wife, Christine A. Scharf of Utica and Brad McGrath of Florida; granddaughter, Chelsea McGrath; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jack Cagney and Richard "Rick" Cagney.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Walden, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
