James F Lulves Funeral Home Inc
9 Avenue A
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Janet R. Traver Obituary
Janet R. Traver
September 22, 1927 - March 13, 2019
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Janet R. Traver of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY entered into rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was 91.
The daughter of the late David and Susan Keevill Ralph, Sr., she was born on September 22, 1927 in Cornwall, NY.
Janet was a machinist at Star Expansion in Mountainville. In her retirement, you could find her in the kitchen making cakes or candies – or crocheting kitchen towels, which everyone loved.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include: sons: Brian Traver, James Traver, Jr. and wife, Kim; daughters: Peggi Morgan-Watts and husband, Rich, Dyann Krayewsky and husband, Andrew; grandchildren: Jason and Karl Morgan; Randee Martinez, Tricia Lake, James Traver, Tyler and Brendan Krayewsky; nine great-grandchildren, and sister, Constance Collins. She was predeceased by her husband, James Traver, and brothers: David and Donald Ralph.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550; to send condolences, please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
