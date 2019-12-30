Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette T. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janette T. Smith Obituary
Janette T. Smith
January 9, 1930 - December 28, 2019
Middletown, NY
Janette T. Smith a longtime resident of Middletown, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen, NY. She was 89.
The last born daughter of the late Herbert and Novella Dixon Smith Sr., she was born on January 9, 1930 in Paterson, N.J.
She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church and loved her church and was a faithful member. She loved her family and people and would do anything she could to help others.
She leaves behind to mourn her four daughters: Rita Baker, Julie Avant and her husband, Lonnie, Nadine Smith all of Middletown, NY and Gail Smith of New Mexico. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and her church family and friends.
She was predeceased by her only son, Anthony P. Smith and her stepfather who raised her Arthur Baltimore. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Elizabeth Lewis, Herbert F. Smith Sr., Isabell Martin, James Smith and Minnie Gordon.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. at the First Congregational Church, 35 East Main St., Middletown, NY.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -