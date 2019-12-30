|
Janette T. Smith
January 9, 1930 - December 28, 2019
Middletown, NY
Janette T. Smith a longtime resident of Middletown, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen, NY. She was 89.
The last born daughter of the late Herbert and Novella Dixon Smith Sr., she was born on January 9, 1930 in Paterson, N.J.
She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church and loved her church and was a faithful member. She loved her family and people and would do anything she could to help others.
She leaves behind to mourn her four daughters: Rita Baker, Julie Avant and her husband, Lonnie, Nadine Smith all of Middletown, NY and Gail Smith of New Mexico. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and her church family and friends.
She was predeceased by her only son, Anthony P. Smith and her stepfather who raised her Arthur Baltimore. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Elizabeth Lewis, Herbert F. Smith Sr., Isabell Martin, James Smith and Minnie Gordon.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. at the First Congregational Church, 35 East Main St., Middletown, NY.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019