Janette V. Stanfield
November 14, 1926 - July 22, 2019
Brooksville FL, Formerly of Central Valley, NY
Janette V. Stanfield, 92 of Brooksville, FL and formerly of Central Valley, NY, passed away July 22, 2019. Born in Hood River, Oregon, she was formerly of Barnesville, OH and owner of Stanfield's Family Restaurant in Central Valley, NY.
She is survived by her children, Theodore Stanfield, Dorene Lovelace and Robert Stanfield; sister, Frances Courtney; 15 grands, 12 great-grands, three great-great-grands.
Graveside Service and Burial will take place on Friday August 16, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Merritt Funeral Home 352-796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019