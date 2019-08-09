Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Stanfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette V. Stanfield


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janette V. Stanfield Obituary
Janette V. Stanfield
November 14, 1926 - July 22, 2019
Brooksville FL, Formerly of Central Valley, NY
Janette V. Stanfield, 92 of Brooksville, FL and formerly of Central Valley, NY, passed away July 22, 2019. Born in Hood River, Oregon, she was formerly of Barnesville, OH and owner of Stanfield's Family Restaurant in Central Valley, NY.
She is survived by her children, Theodore Stanfield, Dorene Lovelace and Robert Stanfield; sister, Frances Courtney; 15 grands, 12 great-grands, three great-great-grands.
Graveside Service and Burial will take place on Friday August 16, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Merritt Funeral Home 352-796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.