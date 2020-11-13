1/
Janette Whitaker
1963 - 2020
Janette Whitaker
June 13, 1963 - November 7, 2020
Monticello, NY
Janette Whitaker, a former caretaker for the Pines Hotel in South Fallsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home in Monticello. She was 57.
The daughter of the late Odell Whitaker Sr. and Lillie Mae Peterson Whitaker, she was born June 13, 1963 in Ellenville.
She is survived by her two sons: Lionell Jackson and Tyrone Booker, both of Monticello; a granddaughter: Lachelle Jackson of Monticello; three sisters: Mae Holland and Bessie Norman, both of Monticello, and Flora Caldwell of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandmother, Bessie Peterson; a sister, Patricia Whitaker; and six brothers: Edward Whitaker Sr., Glen Whitaker, Lewis Whitaker, Odell Whitaker Jr., Thomas Whitaker and Frank Lee Peterson.
Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, November 16 at the Bethlehem Temple Church, 93 Fairground Road in Monticello. A private funeral ceremony will start at Noon for the immediate family. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met – a limited amount of people will be allowed in the church and facemasks are required.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bethlehem Temple Church
NOV
16
Funeral
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Temple Church
