Janice C. Ruggiero
May 28, 1938 - January 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Janice C. Ruggiero died peacefully, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence surrounded by her loving family.
James D. and Elizabeth G. Ruggiero welcomed their firstborn child on May 28, 1938 at St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh, NY. This was the beginning of an incredible life journey.
Jan began her education at the one room Orange Lake School House, followed by the Casa San Jose and then ultimately graduating with the first 8th grade class of Bishop Dunn Memorial School. Jan graduated in 1956 from Mount Saint Mary Academy. Jan blossomed during this phase of her education due to the leadership and educational skills of the Dominican Sisters of Hope. Because there was no local Catholic college available at the time, Jan chose to attend the College of New Rochelle, run by the Ursuline Sisters, earning a degree in Economics. After graduation, Jan was set to begin a job on Wall Street in NYC. However, Jan was unable to do so because of serious injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Following her recovery, Jan met a friend of Amy Bull Crist, the Orange County Superintendent of Schools, who procured for her an interview for a teaching position. Jan was immediately hired and this chance meeting led Jan to her true life's vocation. Jan taught taught at the Vails Gate and Temple Hill Elementary Schools. For 34 years, she loved, respected and mentored each student. Jan's beloved career in mentoring the young was cut short due to the ill effects of Lyme disease.
Jan's retirement journey reflected the values of generosity and compassion passed on to her by her parents. Jan used her many talents and great love of people to volunteer at the MSM Dominican Sisters infirmary, Habitat for Humanity and Newburgh Ministry Men's Homeless Winterhaven Program organizing a large cadre of volunteers.
Jan was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was profoundly saddened by the recent early deaths of her dear first cousins, Jo Ann, Shirley Jean, Janet, Peggy and Philip. Jan is now with God and reunited with her family.
Jan is survived by her siblings Joey Ruggiero and Jeannine Rogers, her nephews Jimmy (Sue) Ruggiero, Paul (Alycn) Ruggiero, Andy (Sara) Rogers, Matt Rogers, Joey Ruggiero and Frankie Ruggiero, great nephews, Paul and Jack Rogers and niece, Jessica Ruggiero and many cherished cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank the Town of Newburgh Ambulance Corps, Mobile Life, Montefiore/St. Luke's Hospital's ER, ICU, and Hospice Staff and the entire caring staff of Kaplan's. Heartfelt gratitude to her excellent and caring physicians, Doctors Jeffrey Degan and John Hughes.
Visitation will be from 3pm-7pm, Friday, January 31, at the Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney, Ave., Newburgh, NY. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 1, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 42 Walnut St., Walden, NY.
Jan did not choose the teaching profession; it chose her. As a lifelong educator, Jan was devoted to her calling and students. To honor Jan and help future teachers with their education, a scholarship in Jan's name has been established. In lieu of flowers, please address donations to Mount Saint Mary College, 330 Powell Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550, Attn: Lynn Frank. Please put Janice C. Ruggiero on the check's memo line.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020