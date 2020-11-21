Janice E. Stegall

March 4, 1939 - November 19, 2020

Town of Newburgh, NY

Janice E. Stegall of the Town of Newburgh entered into rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was 81 years old.

Daughter of the late William and Mildred (Hasbrouck) O'Boy, she was born on March 4, 1939 in Newburgh, NY.

Janice, a homemaker, was a member of the Good Shepherd Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She later became a part of the Wallkill Reformed Church. Janice was the center of her family and took care of everyone as they became older, her parents, her mother and father in-law, and her sisters. She was a true caregiver whether it be advice, delivering a gift, a special treat, or a visit; she would be there.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James "Barry" Stegall; one son, Scott B. Stegall of Wallkill; one daughter, Beth J. Melfe and her husband, Richard of Wallkill; one brother, William O'Boy and sister-in-law, Maria of Middlehope; four grandchildren: Kyle and Shane Melfe and Kristie and Travis Stegall, along with many nieces and nephews.

Janice was predeceased by two sisters, Anna Jackson and Mary Faitak.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 23 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24 at the Funeral Home.

Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced. Burial will follow at Wallkill Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service,



