Janice Keiser Aracci
January 25, 1934 - May 3, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Janice Keiser Aracci, of Livingston Manor, passed away on May 3, 2020 at Achieve Rehab and Nursing Home. She was 86.
Janice was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 25, 1934 to Charles A. Keiser and Laura Dodge. She was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated homemaker who took great joy in her family. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church of Livingston Manor.
Janice is survived by her two sons, Dominick Aracci and his wife, Jodie of Liberty; Joseph Aracci and his companion, Tina Edwards of Liberty; one daughter, Laura Rios and her husband, Juan of Woodbourne; her grandchildren, Michael, Stefanie, and Anthony and his companion, Ashley Cox; and several nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by her husband, Joe; her two brothers, Frank O'Neill and Charles Keiser, Jr.; her sister, May George and her husband, Steve; and her sister, Catherine Daab and her husband, Harry.
Burial services will be held privately at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Livingston Manor.
Donations may be made in Janice's name to St. Aloysius Church, PO. Box 206 Livingston Manor, NY 12758.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Bryant Funeral Home, Livingston Manor, NY. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020.