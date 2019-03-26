|
|
Janice M. Ptak
October 1, 1952 - March 26, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Janice M. Ptak, 66, of Bloomingburg, NY, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home. Janice was born October 1, 1952 in Goshen, NY, the daughter of the late James Henry Cassel and the late Jeannette (Sims) Cassel.
She worked at Orange/Ulster BOCES, Goshen, NY as an Occupational Therapist and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Goshen. Most important to Janice was her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping and the outdoors. She said she felt closest to God in the Adirondacks.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas Ptak; children, Timothy Ptak and wife, Alina, Matthew J Ptak and wife, Emily, Kate Dolan and husband, Christopher, and Jason and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Polina and Philip Ptak, Wyatt and Jase Ptak, Cole, Caleb and Claire Dolan, Sadie, Dakota and Easton Ptak; brothers, James, Joe and Jack Cassel; sister, Judy Jonas; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 28 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
The funeral will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church, 1 St. James Pl., Goshen, NY with Father Carl Lunden officiating. Interment will be private with the family.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019