Janice R. Sheely
1922 - 2020
Janice R. Sheely
August 17, 1922 - May 10, 2020
Fostertown, NY
Janice R. Sheely, age 97 of Fostertown, (Newburgh) New York, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Valley View Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Goshen, NY. Janice was born on August 17, 1922 in Fostertown, New York, the daughter of Guernsey and Elma Griggs Sheeley, Sr.
In her earlier years she worked as a care giver for many families.
Janice was pre-deceased by her brother, Guernsey "Jack" Sheeley, who also spent a large part of his life in Fostertown. Janice enjoyed her afternoons at Valley View with her close friends, Pastor TJ Reid and Jackie.
Janice will be interred in the Griggs family lot at Fostertown Cemetery in Fostertown at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note, please visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Griggs family lot at Fostertown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
