Janice VanVoorhis
April 26, 1951 - March 1, 2020
Washingtonville, New York
Janice VanVoorhis of Washingtonville, NY passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Washingtonville. She was 68.
The daughter of Priscilla Doyle and the late James VanVoorhis; she was born April 26, 1951 in Nyack, NY.
Janice was a member of Moulton Memorial Baptist Church, Newburgh, NY and had great love of animals. She was a retired computer technician.
Survivors include her mother, Priscilla Doyle; son, David Deyo and Eileen Spataro; grandson, Brian Szermer; two brothers, Shane Doyle and Deborah Ray, and Robert Runge; nieces: Ashlyn Doyle, Allyson Feinman and Tricia Runge; nephews, Jason Feinman and Robert J. Runge; and beloved cat, Sheba.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, James VanVoorhis and sister, Priscilla White,
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 6 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020