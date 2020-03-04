Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice VanVoorhis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice VanVoorhis


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice VanVoorhis Obituary
Janice VanVoorhis
April 26, 1951 - March 1, 2020
Washingtonville, New York
Janice VanVoorhis of Washingtonville, NY passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Washingtonville. She was 68.
The daughter of Priscilla Doyle and the late James VanVoorhis; she was born April 26, 1951 in Nyack, NY.
Janice was a member of Moulton Memorial Baptist Church, Newburgh, NY and had great love of animals. She was a retired computer technician.
Survivors include her mother, Priscilla Doyle; son, David Deyo and Eileen Spataro; grandson, Brian Szermer; two brothers, Shane Doyle and Deborah Ray, and Robert Runge; nieces: Ashlyn Doyle, Allyson Feinman and Tricia Runge; nephews, Jason Feinman and Robert J. Runge; and beloved cat, Sheba.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, James VanVoorhis and sister, Priscilla White,
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 6 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -