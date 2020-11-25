Jashar Gecaj

April 23, 1973 - November 20, 2020

Newburgh, NY

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the Albanian community of the death of our beloved nephew, brother, father, husband, and cousin, Jashar Gecaj.

His great heart stopped beating suddenly at only 47 years old, when he had so much to live for.

Nephew of Rrustem Gecaj, Jashar was a generous person, a great friend, neighbor, and patriot. He was dedicated to his family and his community.

May he find peace in heaven, as he will be forever in our hearts. With endless love, Rustem Gecaj with his nephews: Ramush, Avdyl and Tahir Gecaj (brothers to the deceased), his sister, Dyka, spouse, Vlora, daughter, Lejdina and son, Leutrim.

Family contact info, his brothers: Ramush Gecaj: 845-476-4774 / Tahir Gecaj: 845-401-7444

FUNERAL NOTES: On Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited for visitations at: Pleasant Manor Funeral Home, Inc., 575 Columbus Avenue, Thornwood, New York 10594, Tel: 1-914-747-1821. On Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. - A ceremony and funeral services will be held at Pleasant Manor Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. - Jashar will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Kisco, New York.



