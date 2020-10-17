Jasmine A. Myers
July 11, 1976 - October 14, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Jasmine A. Myers, a registered professional Nurse for the Center of Discovery, age 44 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away October 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 11, 1976 in Middletown, NY, the daughter of Michael Pepper and Kathleen Ritzel Luquis.
Jasmine was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis. She is survived by her loving husband, Matthew Burke at home; her beloved children, Gabrielle Myers and her husband, Austin Casey of Conway, SC, Jonathan Burke at home, and Angelina Burke at home. Jasmine is also survived by her identical twin sister, Jessica Casey and her husband, Shane of Conway, SC, Natasha Pepper of Myrtle Beach, SC, Sarah Luquis and husband, Justin of Texas; her father, Michael Pepper, her mother Kathleen Ritzel Luquis and her husband, Diego; her maternal grandmother, Mary Ritzel; her step-siblings, Jessica, Joshua and Brian Luquis; sisters-in-law, Johnie Sue and Cheyenne; her aunt, Joann Johnson and her husband, Marty; her aunt, Doreen Davis; her father-in-law, Papa John, her mother-in-law, Sue and her husband Jim; her nieces and nephews; Hannah, Corey, Andrew, Isiah, Elijah, Lexus, Madeline, Jaxon, Emily, Jacob, Hunter and William; her great niece, Sophia; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a life-long very special friend, Kelly Stacey Taggart. Jasmine was pre-deceased by her maternal grandfather, John Ritzel; her paternal grandparents, John and Annie Pepper; and her uncle, George "Doc" Pepper.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, October 19th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. There may be a wait time. Masks and social distance requirements by NYS are in effect. Prayers will be offered, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 20 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Intermentwill take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Eastern Div., 121 Executive Dr., New Windsor, NY 12553.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com