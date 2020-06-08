Jason Lee Warden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Lee Warden
December 8, 1982 - June 5, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Jason Lee Warden, 37 of Marlboro, NY, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was the son of Gary and Kermeta (Kookie) Warden, born in Newburgh, NY on December 8, 1982.
Jason was an amazing father; his son was the light of his life, always including him when riding his quad, cutting the grass, building things and just about anything that involved being inside or outside. He loved to fish and always tried to out fish his father. Jason had a sense of humor that went above and beyond, he constantly had a joke up his sleeve and always made everyone laugh. There was nothing he could not fix or repair. Jason belonged to the IBEW 363 and was a union man all the way. He was also a diehard Dallas fan. Jason always said if I die tomorrow, I die happy; I did it my way, all the way and I have no regrets, it has been a hell of a ride. He has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. We will see you on the other side.
Jason is survived by his parents, Gary and Kermeta Warden; fiancé, Necole McLean; son, Jayson Warden; brother, Gary Warden and his wife, Janet; niece, Mya Warden; Aunt Rose and several cousins and a thousand friends. Jason is predeceased by grandmother, Gladys Carlsen and grandparents Peggy and Kermit Althiser.
Services will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved