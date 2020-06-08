Jason Lee Warden
December 8, 1982 - June 5, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Jason Lee Warden, 37 of Marlboro, NY, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was the son of Gary and Kermeta (Kookie) Warden, born in Newburgh, NY on December 8, 1982.
Jason was an amazing father; his son was the light of his life, always including him when riding his quad, cutting the grass, building things and just about anything that involved being inside or outside. He loved to fish and always tried to out fish his father. Jason had a sense of humor that went above and beyond, he constantly had a joke up his sleeve and always made everyone laugh. There was nothing he could not fix or repair. Jason belonged to the IBEW 363 and was a union man all the way. He was also a diehard Dallas fan. Jason always said if I die tomorrow, I die happy; I did it my way, all the way and I have no regrets, it has been a hell of a ride. He has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. We will see you on the other side.
Jason is survived by his parents, Gary and Kermeta Warden; fiancé, Necole McLean; son, Jayson Warden; brother, Gary Warden and his wife, Janet; niece, Mya Warden; Aunt Rose and several cousins and a thousand friends. Jason is predeceased by grandmother, Gladys Carlsen and grandparents Peggy and Kermit Althiser.
Services will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
December 8, 1982 - June 5, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Jason Lee Warden, 37 of Marlboro, NY, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was the son of Gary and Kermeta (Kookie) Warden, born in Newburgh, NY on December 8, 1982.
Jason was an amazing father; his son was the light of his life, always including him when riding his quad, cutting the grass, building things and just about anything that involved being inside or outside. He loved to fish and always tried to out fish his father. Jason had a sense of humor that went above and beyond, he constantly had a joke up his sleeve and always made everyone laugh. There was nothing he could not fix or repair. Jason belonged to the IBEW 363 and was a union man all the way. He was also a diehard Dallas fan. Jason always said if I die tomorrow, I die happy; I did it my way, all the way and I have no regrets, it has been a hell of a ride. He has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. We will see you on the other side.
Jason is survived by his parents, Gary and Kermeta Warden; fiancé, Necole McLean; son, Jayson Warden; brother, Gary Warden and his wife, Janet; niece, Mya Warden; Aunt Rose and several cousins and a thousand friends. Jason is predeceased by grandmother, Gladys Carlsen and grandparents Peggy and Kermit Althiser.
Services will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.