Jason M. Free
September 13, 1991 - August 26, 2019
Lincoln Park, NJ
Jason M. Free of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away unexpectedly at home on August 26, 2019. He was 27 years old.
Born in Wayne, NJ to parents, Thomas and Christine Free on September 13, 1991.
Jason was generous and giving in life and that continued in death; as a heart, liver, kidney and pancreas donor, Jason gave the most precious gift anyone could give; the gift to save the lives of others.
Jason is survived by his parents; brother, Thomas Free Jr. and his companion, Alex Lewis of Greenwood Lake, NY; daughter, Skylar Jade Free and son, Rich Zulla and the mother of the children, Melissa Prescott; also many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jason was predeceased by his grandparents, Roger and Patricia Strella and Robert and Gertrude Free.
Visitation will be from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that you wear something orange to the visitation as it was Jason's favorite color. Final disposition will be private.
Donations may be made to Skylar's Education Fund, c/o Thomas Free, 49 Cascade Lake Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019