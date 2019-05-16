Jason Scott Russell

February 17, 1974 - May 14, 2019

Unionville, NY

Jason Scott Russell, a lifetime resident of Unionville, NY, entered into rest Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was 45.

He was born in Middletown, NY on February 17, 1974 to John E. Russell and the late JoAnne Sutton Russell of Unionville.

Jason graduated from Minisink Valley High School Class of 1992.

He was a 25 year member of the Unionville Fire Department (Minisink Hose Co. No. 1), current President, and Lieutenant of Fire Police.

Jason is survived by his daughter, Ginamarie Russell of New York, NY; her mother, Michelle Peters of Unionville; his father, John E. Russell of Unionville; sister, Shari Bailey and her significant other, Barry Filipowski of Greenville; niece, Erica Laird; nephew, Kyle Laird and his son, Aiden Laird; and niece, Jenna Laird.

Friends and family may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main Street, Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the funeral home with Pastor Amy Garrett officiating. Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jason's name to the Unionville Fire Department, P.O. Box 372, Unionville, NY 10988.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com