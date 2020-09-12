1/1
Jasper "Jay" Griggs
1968 - 2020
December 9, 1968 - September 11, 2020
Fort Mill, SC
Mr. Jasper Willard "Jay" Griggs, Jr., age 51, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Thomasville, Georgia, Jay was a son of Malinda Hutchison and the late Jasper Willard "J.W." Griggs. He graduated from Oral Roberts University and was employed with XPO (Logistics). He enjoyed golfing, watching his children play sports and exercised with F-3 work out group.
Surviving are his wife of 16 years, Christine Higgins Griggs; two children, Katie and Will Griggs of the home; his brother, Jeremi Griggs of Brentwood, TN; and three sisters, Jennifer Sutton and Kris Griggs, both of Franklin, TN, and Karla Griggs of Savannah, GA.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
