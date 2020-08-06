1/1
Jay Randolph Ziegler
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Randolph Ziegler
February 2, 1935 - July 29, 2020
Las Vegas, NV - Formerly Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Jay Randolph Ziegler, "Mr. Iggy", "PopPop", a former longtime resident of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2020 at his residence. He was 85 years old.
The son of the late Amos H. Ziegler and Muriel Blanche (Riker) Ziegler, Jay was born on February 2, 1935 in Englewood, NJ.
Jay was a retired Gas Streetman with Central Hudson Gas & Electric in Fishkill, NY. He was previously employed as assistant manager in various Grand Union Supermarkets in New York and New Jersey.
Jay honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman until 1960.
Jay was an Elder with the Cornwall Presbyterian Church and a former Trustee and Museum Curator for the Cornwall Historical Society
Jay loved his family, his home and renovating it. He also loved having traveled in 49 of the states and cruising to Alaska, Panama Canal, the Caribbean and to Bermuda with his family.
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 57 years: Betty Jane (Nelson) Ziegler; his sons: Jay R. Ziegler, Jr. and his husband, Dennis Janssen and Jon R. Ziegler and his wife, Sharon; his grandchildren: Catherine Martinez, Nicholas Martinez and Jacob Ziegler; his brother: William L. Ziegler, his wife Donna; sister-in-law: Lorraine Radler-Ziegler brother-in-law: Ken Nelson, Jr., his partner Ralph Julius; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jay was predeceased by his brother: Amos H. Ziegler, Jr. in March, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 9th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10th on the grounds of Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh, NY with Military Honors followed by entombment.
Memorial Contributions in Jay's name may be made to The Cornwall Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 222 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520 or the Cornwall Historical Society Future Home Fund, 183 Main Street, Cornwall, NY 12518.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved