Jay Randolph Ziegler
February 2, 1935 - July 29, 2020
Las Vegas, NV - Formerly Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Jay Randolph Ziegler, "Mr. Iggy", "PopPop", a former longtime resident of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on July 29, 2020 at his residence. He was 85 years old.
The son of the late Amos H. Ziegler and Muriel Blanche (Riker) Ziegler, Jay was born on February 2, 1935 in Englewood, NJ.
Jay was a retired Gas Streetman with Central Hudson Gas & Electric in Fishkill, NY. He was previously employed as assistant manager in various Grand Union Supermarkets in New York and New Jersey.
Jay honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman until 1960.
Jay was an Elder with the Cornwall Presbyterian Church and a former Trustee and Museum Curator for the Cornwall Historical Society
Jay loved his family, his home and renovating it. He also loved having traveled in 49 of the states and cruising to Alaska, Panama Canal, the Caribbean and to Bermuda with his family.
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 57 years: Betty Jane (Nelson) Ziegler; his sons: Jay R. Ziegler, Jr. and his husband, Dennis Janssen and Jon R. Ziegler and his wife, Sharon; his grandchildren: Catherine Martinez, Nicholas Martinez and Jacob Ziegler; his brother: William L. Ziegler, his wife Donna; sister-in-law: Lorraine Radler-Ziegler brother-in-law: Ken Nelson, Jr., his partner Ralph Julius; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jay was predeceased by his brother: Amos H. Ziegler, Jr. in March, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 9th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10th on the grounds of Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh, NY with Military Honors followed by entombment.
Memorial Contributions in Jay's name may be made to The Cornwall Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 222 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520 or the Cornwall Historical Society Future Home Fund, 183 Main Street, Cornwall, NY 12518.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com