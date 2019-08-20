|
|
Jay Simon Rosso
August 17, 2019
Harriman, NY
Jay Simon Rosso, 59, of Harriman, NY, passed away on August 17, 2019. Jay grew up a Penn South member of Local 3 International Brotherhood of Electrical workers.
Jay was a loving husband to Shu-Yi Rosso, the "best" dad to Wayne, Tyler, and Nikki. He was an adoring grandfather to Addyson and Bryden, a devoted brother to Dario Rosso, and a loving son to Harriet Ayer and Giuseppe Rosso.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, during the hours of 3 to 5 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019