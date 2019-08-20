Home

Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
139 Stage Road
Monroe, NY 10950
845-783-1811
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers Inc.
139 Stage Road
Monroe, NY 10950
Jay Simon Rosso

Jay Simon Rosso Obituary
Jay Simon Rosso
August 17, 2019
Harriman, NY
Jay Simon Rosso, 59, of Harriman, NY, passed away on August 17, 2019. Jay grew up a Penn South member of Local 3 International Brotherhood of Electrical workers.
Jay was a loving husband to Shu-Yi Rosso, the "best" dad to Wayne, Tyler, and Nikki. He was an adoring grandfather to Addyson and Bryden, a devoted brother to Dario Rosso, and a loving son to Harriet Ayer and Giuseppe Rosso.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, during the hours of 3 to 5 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950.
Funeral Arrangements & Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. To offer an online memorial or directions to the funeral home please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
