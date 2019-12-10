Home

Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Jay V. Orben


1961 - 2019
Jay V. Orben Obituary
Jay V. Orben
April 3, 1961 - December 7, 2019
Milford, PA
Jay V. Orben, age 58 of Milford, PA, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA. He was born on April 3, 1961 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Victor Orben and Jane Stephens Orben who survives.
Jay worked as a surveyor in the family business, Orben Land Surveyors, Milford, PA. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Port Jervis. Jay married Robin Valentine Orben who pre-deceased him.
He is survived by his mother, Jane Stephens Orben of Milford; his brothers, Mark Orben and his wife, Amy, Kerry Orben and his wife, Laura and Richard Orben all of Milford, PA. He is also survived by his very special niece, Kaylan Alexander.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. A Spring interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., NY Office, 333 7th Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10001.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
